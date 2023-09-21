CLOSE MENU
      Let us save the life of Kenneth Smith, sentenced to death by an even more brutal method: nitrogen asphyxiation

      This would be the first time in history that a banned method of killing animals would be used on a human being

      Kenneth Smith has been sentenced to death for the murder of a pastor’s wife. His execution is at the centre of a legal controversy as his execution by lethal injection was paused some months ago. The State authorities are exploring an even more brutal method: nitrogen hypoxia. It would be the first time that this cruel method - currently excluded even for animals - would be used on a human being without testing it beforehand. 

      The death penalty raises moral and ethical questions, while respect for life is an indicator of civilisation. The culture of life should prevail over the culture of death.

       

      SIGN NOW THE APPEAL AND SAVE

      THE LIFE OF KENNETH SMITH

       

      September 21 2023
