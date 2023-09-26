Free medical care for the children of Katwe in Kampala, thanks to a medical camp organized by the Community of Sant'Egidio

Katwe in Kampala, Uganda, is one of those areas where poverty is not just an abstract concept, but a reality that affects the daily lives of hundreds of families. Accessing basic medical services is a major challenge, particularly for children. Thanks to the contribution of volunteers, medical staff and people of good will, the Community of Sant'Egidio of Katwe managed to provide medical assistance for 110 children and 20 adults, with the distribution of medicines ranging from vitamin A and C to deworming , passing through the treatment of open wounds. For many of these children, it was the first time in their lives they had received any type of medical care.



Esther, from the School of Peace, age 11, expressed her gratitude by saying, "This is the first time a doctor has visited me." In a place where most people are illiterate and struggle to obtain the necessary documents to access health services, the Community, with this initiative, has also revealed a worrying picture: many children suffer from malnutrition. This highlights the urgent need for broader intervention, which goes beyond medical assistance.



During the visit Esther tells us: "Here in Sant'Egidio everyone is welcome. You don't need an identity card and the treatment is free", and her enthusiasm and her gratitude represent the feeling of an entire community.