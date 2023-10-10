Prayer and solidarity with the elderly in the new Sant'Egidio House in Lomé

On 1 October, the new house of the Community of Sant'Egidio was inaugurated in Agoe, a large and densely populated district on the outskirts of Lomé, the capital of Togo.

It was a day of celebration, prayer and solidarity, with special attention to the elderly. A large number of them in this area suffer from isolation and fragility. Their health conditions are often neglected because of economic difficulties or lack of access to healthcare services.

At the end of the liturgy, about 50 elderly people, who cannot normally afford to go to hospital or pay for visits and medicines, were examined by doctors, received care from nurses and drug kits to continue their treatment.

The initiative was made possible thanks to the presence of a team of 6 doctors and 4 nurses, part of a network of health personnel who have been working regularly with the Community for several months.