CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      EVENTS

      Prayer and solidarity with the elderly in the new Sant'Egidio House in Lomé

      Tag:

      On 1 October, the new house of the Community of Sant'Egidio was inaugurated in Agoe, a large and densely populated district on the outskirts of Lomé, the capital of Togo.

       
      It was a day of celebration, prayer and solidarity, with special attention to the elderly. A large number of them in this area suffer from isolation and fragility. Their health conditions are often neglected because of economic difficulties or lack of access to healthcare services.
       
      At the end of the liturgy, about 50 elderly people, who cannot normally afford to go to hospital or pay for visits and medicines, were examined by doctors, received care from nurses and drug kits to continue their treatment.
      The initiative was made possible thanks to the presence of a team of 6 doctors and 4 nurses, part of a network of health personnel who have been working regularly with the Community for several months.
       
      LOMÉ, TOGO
      October 10 2023
      This page is also available in:
      SOLIDARITY
      Meeting elderly lepers in the village of Bougouba, Mali, together with the Community of Sant'Egidio in Bamako

      August 3 2023
      BAMAKO, MALI

      WYD Lisbon: Pope Francis meets youth and elderly before leaving, to underline the value of the alliance between generations

      August 3 2023

      ELDERLY
      Never again alone: a home for elderly women in Lahore, Pakistan

      July 2 2023
      LAHORE, PAKISTAN