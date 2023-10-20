CLOSE MENU
      Prayer, Poor and Peace in Chicago: the visit of Marco Impagliazzo

      On the occasion of Marco’s visit to Chicago the young community gathered to look together at the future and share the joy of being part of a large people.
      The community of Chicago visits the unhoused who live in tents at Lincoln Park every Sunday. Their places are very poor and people try to manage and protect themselves in the cold winter months. “You are our friends” they tell us when we meet them, now for more than a year.
      The 3 Ps are the hope in the great and complex Chicago!

      CHICAGO, UNITED STATES
      October 20 2023
