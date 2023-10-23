CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      WORLD

      Sant'Egidio House of Solidarity opened in New York's Harlem district

      In the presence of the President of the Community

      On Saturday 21 October, the House of Solidarity of Sant'Egidio was inaugurated in the heart of Harlem, New York, in the presence of Marco Impagliazzo.
      It will be a place of welcome, open to the neighbourhood and the city, a home for those who are most fragile, for those seeking peace, for those who have come from afar in search of a new life.
      The New York community came together with representatives of the communities in the USA for the occasion. A broad horizon, open to service to the poor, to peace, was envisaged during the assembly. "Ours is not an individual journey. The Community must be visible, accessible, so that everyone can easily meet it". 
       
      The photogallery shows some pictures of the meeting and other moments of the visit of the President of the Community: the visit to the elderly institution, and the preparation of an evening meal for the homeless.
       
      INSIGHTS
      October 23 2023
      This page is also available in:
      DIALOGUE
      The Spirit of Assisi is 37 years old: a peace resource born among women and men of different religions and cultures, in dialogue and prayer, at a time afflicted by wars

      October 27 2023

      We remember Dominique Green, a young African-American executed on 27 October 2004. Our friendship with him inspired our commitment to the abolition of the death penalty

      October 27 2023

      The Community of Sant'Egidio, everywhere in the world, unites with the Day of Fasting and Prayer for Peace called by Pope Francis

      October 26 2023

      EVENTS
      Barcelona and Manresa celebrate Language and Culture School diplomas

      October 24 2023
      SPAIN