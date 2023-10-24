Barcelona and Manresa celebrate Language and Culture School diplomas

On Sunday 22 October, the certificate ceremonies at the School of Language and Culture in Barcelona and Manresa were an occasion to emphasise the importance of language as an integration tool for 'new Europeans', and to reaffirm how much our societies need the vitality, energy and hope that migrants bring. More than four hundred people attended the events.

Barcelona

This year, the ceremony at the Ramon Llull University auditorium also welcomed a delegation from the new School of Language and Culture in La Mina (San Adrià de Besos), a suburban area of Barcelona, where the city's second school has recently opened. The event was enriched by a number of testimonies, including that of Naszha, a former student, who emphased the importance of having learned Catalan, for herself and her children and described the language as a path to build new family and emotional ties.

According to the 'spirit of Assisi' that animates the School of Language and Culture, the recent meeting in Berlin entitled 'The Audacity of Peace' was evoked during the ceremony and the Appeal was read out.

Manresa

In Manresa, 130 people of 30 nationalities gathered at the Kursaal Theatre to promote culture and coexistence, in response to recent racist incidents. Children from the School of Peace also presented a performance saying 'No to war'.