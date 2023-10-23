'The audacity of Peace' in Jakarta: dialogue, peace and encounter between generations

On 21 October the meeting "The audacity of peace" was held in Jakarta. It was a day of dialogue and prayer for peace between representatives of different religions, in the spirit of Assisi. It is part of the many events taking place in these weeks in various parts of the world, in the wake of the International Meeting held in Berlin last September.

The day, held in a historic museum in the heart of the city, was attended by a large number of people, especially young people, and by a significant presence of representatives of religions and the Church. An exhibition prepared by the children of the School of Peace, entitled 'Peace, my Hope' welcomed the guests.

At the opening ceremony, representatives of the city government and Ministry of Religious Affairs were joined by the Apostolic Nuncio, Monsignor Pietro Pioppo, and the Ambassador of Mozambique, Balmiro Malate, who illustrated the contribution of the Community of Sant'Egidio to peace in his country.

Two Forums were then held, one on the culture of coexistence, and the other on the value of the elderly and their relationship with the younger generations.

In the closing ceremony, as is the tradition in Sant'Egidio peace meetings, the religious leaders signed the peace appeal and handed it to the children