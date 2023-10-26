The Community of Sant'Egidio, everywhere in the world, unites with the Day of Fasting and Prayer for Peace called by Pope Francis

"May weapons fall silent! Let us heed the cry for peace of populations, of the people, of the children! Brothers and sisters, war does not solve any problem: it sows only death and destruction, foments hate and proliferates revenge. War cancels out the future. I urge believers to take just one side in this conflict: that of peace. But not with words — with prayer, with total dedication."

The Community of Sant'Egidio, everywhere in the world, unites with the Day of Fasting and Prayer called by Pope Francis on 27 October, the anniversary of the historic prayer for peace of the world religions.

Prayer is dedicated in every Community to the invocation for peace.