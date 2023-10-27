At the School of Peace: presenting the book on the Sant'Egidio Schools of Peace is occasion for reflection on the condition of children in Malawi

On 26 October in Blantyre, Malawi, was presented the book "At the School of peace. Educate children in a global word" on the Community of Sant'Egidio's work with children in many parts of the world. Sant'Egidio has been working in support of children with the Schools of Peace in Malawi since 1999. It has helped thousands of children in the cities and villages.

The event took place at the Sant'Egidio centre in Blantyre and gathered many people, including writers, lawyers, those who care for children at various levels, university students, youth for peace, friends and volunteers.

Among the speakers Pemphero Mphande, author of several books dealing with social issues, stressed that more needs to be done for the minors in Malawi, especially for the street children, a growing phenomenon in the country, He affirmed that "it is our responsibility and we must wake up from this slumber. We must increase the work done by the Community that has been caring for street children for so many years, distributing food, reintegrating them into families and schools, and opening two family homes, one in Blantyre and more recently one in Lilongwe.

Speakers included Kumvana Mtukule, President of Children's Rights, Gender and Disability, Superintendent Memory Mgeni, coordinator of the Eastern Region Neighbourhood Police, Dr Kamuyango, officer of the National Registration Office. Danil Moyo, social welfare officer in Blantyre city, and Victor Mwazangati, coordinator of the children's service of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Malawi. Dr. Paola Germano, coordinator of the Dream Programme of Sant'Egidio, concluded saying that it is possible to change the situation of many children only cooperating between institutions and the voluntary world.