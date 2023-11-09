CLOSE MENU
      The fall of the Berlin Wall: the power of prayer in a peaceful revolution

      Tag:

      Angela Kunze-Beiküfner's video testimony 

      On 9 November 1989, 34 years ago today, the Berlin Wall began to fall, marking the end of the Cold War and the beginning of a new era of freedom and unity for Europe.
      What happened just before the fall of the Wall?
      Angela Kunze-Beiküfner, a university and student pastor in Germany, experienced in person the days leading up to the fall of the Wall.
       
      At the final event of the International Meeting "The Audacity of Peace", held in Berlin last September, she recounted what happened in the month that preceded the fall of the Wall.
      You can watch her impressive testimony in this video.
       
       
      KREISFREIE STADT BERLIN, GERMANY
      November 9 2023
