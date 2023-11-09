The fall of the Berlin Wall: the power of prayer in a peaceful revolution

Angela Kunze-Beiküfner's video testimony

On 9 November 1989, 34 years ago today, the Berlin Wall began to fall, marking the end of the Cold War and the beginning of a new era of freedom and unity for Europe.

What happened just before the fall of the Wall?

Angela Kunze-Beiküfner, a university and student pastor in Germany, experienced in person the days leading up to the fall of the Wall.

At the final event of the International Meeting "The Audacity of Peace" , held in Berlin last September, she recounted what happened in the month that preceded the fall of the Wall.

You can watch her impressive testimony in this video.