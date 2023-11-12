CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      POPE

      Pope Francis to the Communities of Sant'Egidio from Asia: "Keep going forward, bravely! And you also help make peace too."

      Tag:

       Pope Francis to the Communities of Sant'Egidio from Asia: "Keep going forward, bravely! And you also help make peace too.".

       
      "I greet the members of the Sant’Egidio Community from countries in Asia, and I encourage them in their commitment to evangelization and promotion. Keep going forward, bravely! And you also help make peace too."
       
      Pope Francis addressed the representatives of the Communities of Sant'Egidio from different Asian countries, gathered in Rome these days for the meeting "The joy of the Gospel in Asia" with these words full of affection at the end of the Angelus.
       
      Read Pope's full text: vatican.va
       
      Watch the video

       
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
      November 12 2023
      This page is also available in:
      EVENTS
      The children and Pope Francis: encounter, dialogue, celebration for peace and the custody of creation

      November 7 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      EVENTS
      Jakarta, thanksgiving liturgy for 55 years of Sant'Egidio presided over by Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo

      July 3 2023
      INDONESIA

      ELDERLY
      Never again alone: a home for elderly women in Lahore, Pakistan

      July 2 2023
      LAHORE, PAKISTAN