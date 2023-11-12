Pope Francis to the Communities of Sant'Egidio from Asia: "Keep going forward, bravely! And you also help make peace too.".

"I greet the members of the Sant’Egidio Community from countries in Asia, and I encourage them in their commitment to evangelization and promotion. Keep going forward, bravely! And you also help make peace too."

Pope Francis addressed the representatives of the Communities of Sant'Egidio from different Asian countries, gathered in Rome these days for the meeting "The joy of the Gospel in Asia" with these words full of affection at the end of the Angelus.

Watch the video