"Do not turn away from anyone who is poor": Sunday 19 November, the 7th World Day of the Poor with the Pope, in Rome and around the world

"Do not turn your eyes away from anyone who is poor" (cf. Tb 4:7). Pope Francis' message for World Day of the Poor emphasises the central importance of welcoming and serving the poor. The story of Tobi (in the Book of Tobit), who despite his suffering and blindness continues to practise acts of mercy, teaches us not to turn our eyes away from the poor, but to respond with concrete actions and personal commitment. A reflection that invites us to have a direct relationship with the fragile and the most needy and to recognise and combat the new forms of poverty and injustice in the world, promoting a culture of solidarity and sharing.

On Sunday 19 November, the Community of Sant'Egidio celebrates the seventh World Day of the Poor, desired by Pope Francis, all over the world.

The World Day of the Poor is an opportunity to restore hope and a future starting from solidarity at a time marked by so many wars, from Syria to Ukraine to the conflict in the Holy Land, and at a time of crisis that has seen poverty grow also in Italy,

The Community in Rome will take part in the celebration in St Peter's Basilica together with a group of homeless, people with disabilities and elderly. A group of 'new Europeans' - coming from different countries and now integrated - will have lunch with the poor at the soup kitchn in via Dandolo.

On this Day, the Communities of Sant'Egidio, everywhere in the world, join the call of Pope Francis with the celebration of moments of prayer and solidarity with the poor.