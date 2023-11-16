Welcoming and hope in Belgium: 29 Syrian refugees start a new life thanks to Humanitarian Corridors of Sant'Egidio

On Saturday 11 November, 29 Syrian refugees from Lebanon arrived safely and legally in Belgium thanks to the humanitarian corridors of Sant'Egidio. They were warmly welcomed at Brussels airport by the Community and by several support committees that will host and help them to integrate into society over the coming months.

There are many children and young people among them. The youngest is just two months old. They will all now have the opportunity to start a new life, learn the language and attend school. The feeling of relief among the refugees is even greater as they finally find a safe place after suffering because of the recent intense tensions in the Middle East.

The Humanitarian Corridors is a programme of the Community of Sant'Egidio, in partnership with Catholic dioceses and other churches and in collaboration with the Belgian government. Hundreds of volunteers support host families who welcome refugees from war-torn countries into their homes. This arrival on Saturday brings to 250 the number of people who have arrived in Belgium via the humanitarian corridors.