Pope Francis has appointed Don Giorgio Ferretti as Archbishop of Foggia- Bovino. The best wishes of the Community of Sant'Egidio to him in his new ministry

The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its most affectionate wishes and closeness in prayer to don Giorgio Ferretti, member of the Missionary Fraternity of Sant'Egidio and until now parish priest of Maputo Cathedral, on his appointment as Archbishop of Foggia-Bovino.

From the Daily Bulletin of the Vatican Press Office

The Holy Father has appointed the Reverend Giorgio Ferretti, of the clergy of the diocese of Frosinone-Veroli-Ferentino, currently fidei donum in Mozambique, as metropolitan archbishop of Foggia-Bovino, Italy.

Curriculum vitae

Msgr. Giorgio Ferretti was born in Genoa, in the archdiocese of the same name, on 27 November 1967. He graduated in philosophy from the University of Genoa, and after some experience as a religion teacher in Genoa, he was awarded a licentiate in dogmatic theology from the Pontifical Urbanian University of Rome.

He was ordained a priest on 6 November 2004 for the diocese of Frosinone-Veroli-Ferentino, and is a member of the Missionary Priestly Fraternity of Sant’Egidio.

He has held the following offices: pastoral collaborator in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere in Rome (2004-2008); head of relations with South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland and Botswana for the Sant’Egidio Community (since 2005); special secretary to the bishop of Frosinone-Veroli-Ferentino (2008-2016); director of the Office for Ecumenism and Interreligious Dialogue of the same diocese and member of the diocesan Pastoral Council (2009-2016); assistant to the Association of Catholic Physicians of the province of Frosinone (2010-2016); assistant to the Association of Scouts of Europe (2012-2016); member of the Ethical Committee of the Frosinone Health Authority (2013-2015); priest in solidum of the Cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta, Ss. Annunziata and San Benedetto in Frosinone (2013-2016); and head of the diocesan soup kitchen for the poor (2014-2016).

Since 2017 he has been a fidei donum priest in the archdiocese of Maputo, in the Republic of Mozambique, parish priest of the Catedral Metropolitana de Nossa Senhora da Conceição and member of the Presbyteral Council.