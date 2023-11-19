The ordination of a permanent deacon from the Community of Sant'Egidio in Indonesia marks the end of the meeting 'The Joy of the Gospel in Asia

The meeting "The Joy of the Gospel in Asia" ended with a liturgy in Santa Maria in Trastevere, on the World Day of the Poor. It brought together representatives of communities from different Asian countries in Rome, for a time of listening, discussion and communion. It was characterised by the joy of the encounter between communities that live in profound unity and fraternity, although they come from very distant cultural and linguistic contexts.

The liturgy, presided over by Bishop Ambrogio Spreafico, was enriched by the ordination of Erlip Vitarsa, from the Community of Sant'Egidio in Jakarta, as a permanent deacon of the Missionary Fraternity of Sant'Egidio. The presence of Bishop Vitus Rubianto, from the diocese of Padang, a friend of the Community for many years, emphasised the deep bond of the Community with Indonesia.