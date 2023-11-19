CLOSE MENU
      The ordination of a permanent deacon from the Community of Sant'Egidio in Indonesia marks the end of the meeting 'The Joy of the Gospel in Asia

       The meeting "The Joy of the Gospel in Asia" ended with a liturgy in Santa Maria in Trastevere, on the World Day of the Poor. It brought together representatives of communities from different Asian countries in Rome, for a time of listening, discussion and communion. It was characterised by the joy of the encounter between communities that live in profound unity and fraternity, although they come from very distant cultural and linguistic contexts.

       
      The liturgy, presided over by Bishop Ambrogio Spreafico, was enriched by the ordination of Erlip Vitarsa, from the Community of Sant'Egidio in Jakarta, as a permanent deacon of the Missionary Fraternity of Sant'Egidio. The presence of Bishop Vitus Rubianto, from the diocese of Padang, a friend of the Community for many years, emphasised the deep bond of the Community with Indonesia.
      ROME, ITALY
      November 19 2023
      EVENTS
      Pope Francis has appointed Don Giorgio Ferretti as Archbishop of Foggia- Bovino. The best wishes of the Community of Sant'Egidio to him in his new ministry

      November 18 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      POPE
      Pope Francis to the Communities of Sant'Egidio from Asia: "Keep going forward, bravely! And you also help make peace too."

      November 12 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      EVENTS
      The Community of Sant'Egidio receives an award for the solidarity network created in Munich

      October 31 2023
      KREISFREIE STADT MÜNCHEN, GERMANY