      "From Rome to the entire world. NO to the Death Penalty." International Conference, Protomoteca Hall in Campidoglio, 5 PM. LIVE STREAMING IN MULTIPLE LANGUAGES

      Tag:

      On November 29th in Rome, a significant event takes place: "Cities for Life - Cities Against the Death Penalty", an initiative dedicated to the campaign for the abolition of capital punishment worldwide.

      The International Conference will be held at 5 PM in the Protomoteca Hall in Campidoglio, a symbolic setting to dialogue on globally crucial issues. This event represents a unique opportunity to listen to and interact with personalities who all share a common commitment to the abolition of the death penalty.

      The programme includes speeches by:

      • Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Rome
      • Mario Marazziti, Community of Sant’Egidio
      • Emile G. R. Nakombo, Mayor of Bangui – Central African Republic
      • Fatime Zara Douga, Mayor of Ndjamena – Chad
      • Gary Drinkard, exonerated from death row in Alabama – USA
      • Suzana Norlihan Binti Alias, anti-death penalty activist – Malaysia

      The event will be live-streamed on this website and our social media channels.

       

       

       

      ROME, ITALY
      November 29 2023
