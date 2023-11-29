"From Rome to the entire world. NO to the Death Penalty." International Conference, Protomoteca Hall in Campidoglio, 5 PM. LIVE STREAMING IN MULTIPLE LANGUAGES

On November 29th in Rome, a significant event takes place: "Cities for Life - Cities Against the Death Penalty", an initiative dedicated to the campaign for the abolition of capital punishment worldwide.

The International Conference will be held at 5 PM in the Protomoteca Hall in Campidoglio, a symbolic setting to dialogue on globally crucial issues. This event represents a unique opportunity to listen to and interact with personalities who all share a common commitment to the abolition of the death penalty.



The programme includes speeches by:

Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Rome

Mario Marazziti, Community of Sant’Egidio

Emile G. R. Nakombo, Mayor of Bangui – Central African Republic

Fatime Zara Douga, Mayor of Ndjamena – Chad

Gary Drinkard, exonerated from death row in Alabama – USA

Suzana Norlihan Binti Alias, anti-death penalty activist – Malaysia

The event will be live-streamed on this website and our social media channels.