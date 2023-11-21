Two days to say NO to the death penalty: the "Cities for Life" event on November 29th and 30th

On November 29th and 30th, Rome hosts ‘Cities for Life – Cities Against the Death Penalty’, a two-day event dedicated to the campaign that supports the abolition of the death penalty all over the world.





The abolition of death penalty is one of the areas of global commitment of Community Sant’Egidio. Being an extreme summary of the human rights’ violations, death penalty represents a form of torture. It contradicts the rehabilitation vision of justice, legitimates violence and perpetuates it. It often becomes instrument to hit political, ethnic or religious minorities. Moreover, when a State kills in the name of the law, it lowers the level of its legislative system to the level of those who kill.

On November 29th, at 5:00 PM, an International Conference will be held at the Protomoteca Hall in Campidoglio.

The programme includes speeches by:

Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Rome

Mario Marazziti, Community of Sant'Egidio

Emile G. R. Nakombo, Mayor of Bangui – Central African Republic

Fatime Zara Douga, Mayor of Ndjamena – Chad

Gary Drinkard, exonerated from death row in Alabama – USA

, exonerated from death row in Alabama – USA Suzana Norlihan Binti Alias, anti-death penalty activist – Malaysia

On November 30th, at 6:00 PM, the Colosseum will be lit up for a world without the death penalty. Participants at the ceremony will include: