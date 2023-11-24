Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty: events, demonstrations and debates for a more humane world in many places all over the world

30 November every year, ' Onevery year, ' Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty' Day is celebrated, an event that commemorates a historic step towards humanity - the abolition of the death penalty by the Grand Duchy of Tuscany in 1786 - and reaffirms a global commitment to more compassionate and civilised justice.

'Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty' is more than an event; it is a movement on a global scale expanding beyond geographical boundaries. This annual initiative, led by the Community of Sant'Egidio, sees the participation of over 2,500 cities around the world, each committed to promoting a culture of life and justice. The cities, on the initiative of their administrators and citizens, become stages for mobilisations, educational events and public debates. Schools and universities are transformed into hubs of reflection and dialogue, while historical monuments are illuminated, symbols of resistance against an archaic and cruel practice.

The Colosseum, with its history of blood and entertainment, is transformed into a symbol of life on 30 November, illuminated to represent the campaign against the death penalty. This year's appointment is at 6pm at the Colosseum, next to the Arch of Constantine. The event is more than a reminder of the past, it is a call for a future in which the dignity and value of human life is at the centre of justice. The Community of Sant'Egidio commemorates a major historical moment through 'Cities for Life', and renews a collective commitment to a world without the death penalty.