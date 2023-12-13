CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      WORLD

      Concern over the war in Sudan and solidarity with the International Red Cross after the recent attack on a humanitarian convoy

      The Community of Sant'Egidio has been following the situation in Sudan since the outbreak of hostilities that have caused the death of more than 10,000 civilians, 5.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 1.5 million refugees, along with the destruction of the capital, Khartoum, and other important towns.

       
      The Community in Khartoum has pledged to secure the release of a number of Salesian nuns and vulnerable children and families hosted by them, in the 'Dar Mariam' house, trapped on the front line.
       
      A recent attack on a humanitarian convoy of International Committee of the Red Cross engaged in their evacuation resulted in the death of two workers. The president of the Community, Marco Impagliazzo, has expressed his solidarity with the International Red Cross in a letter READ MORE
       
      Darfur, already suffering, has also been at the centre of violent clashes causing the loss of many lives and the exodus of hundreds of thousands of refugees who have found shelter in Chad and are living in informal refugee camps. The Community of Sant'Egidio is committed to supporting the Masalit refugees through contact with the Sultan of this people and an upcoming humanitarian mission.
      December 13 2023
      This page is also available in:
      Christmas is coming. Prepare with us #Christmasforall!

      December 11 2023

      HOMILIES
      Homily of Card. Matteo Maria Zuppi at the celebration of consacration of fr. Giorgio Ferretti as Archbishop of Foggia - Bovino

      December 10 2023
      ROME, ITALY

      EVENTS
      'It is more blessed to give than to receive.': the consecration of Msgr Giorgio Ferretti, Archbishop of Foggia- Bovino in the Basilica of St John Lateran

      December 9 2023
      ROME, ITALY