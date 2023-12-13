Concern over the war in Sudan and solidarity with the International Red Cross after the recent attack on a humanitarian convoy

The Community of Sant'Egidio has been following the situation in Sudan since the outbreak of hostilities that have caused the death of more than 10,000 civilians, 5.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 1.5 million refugees, along with the destruction of the capital, Khartoum, and other important towns.

The Community in Khartoum has pledged to secure the release of a number of Salesian nuns and vulnerable children and families hosted by them, in the 'Dar Mariam' house, trapped on the front line.

A recent attack on a humanitarian convoy of International Committee of the Red Cross engaged in their evacuation resulted in the death of two workers. The president of the Community, Marco Impagliazzo, has expressed his solidarity with the International Red Cross in a letter READ MORE

Darfur, already suffering, has also been at the centre of violent clashes causing the loss of many lives and the exodus of hundreds of thousands of refugees who have found shelter in Chad and are living in informal refugee camps. The Community of Sant'Egidio is committed to supporting the Masalit refugees through contact with the Sultan of this people and an upcoming humanitarian mission.