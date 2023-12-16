CLOSE MENU
      Pope Francis received in audience Andrea Riccardi. Focus on migrants, humanitarian corridors, the conflicts in Ukraine, the Holy Land and Sudan, the need to keep hope for peace alive

      Tag:
      Pope Francis received in audience the founder of the Sant'Egidio Community, Andrea Riccardi.
      The topics of the conversation reportedly included concern for the ongoing wars - from Ukraine to the Holy Land to Sudan and the countries of the Sahel - and the need to keep the hope of peace alive.
      The issue of immigration was also on the agenda, with particular appreciation for the Humanitarian Corridors, a model that combines acceptance and integration in addition to guaranteeing people's safety. (ANSA - Vatican City).
       

      Read on Vatican.va 

      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
      December 16 2023
