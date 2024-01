Pope Francis, in his New Year message at the Angelus on 1 January 2024, expressed his deep concern for Nicaragua "where bishops and priests have been deprived of their freedom", he urged not to forget "Ukraine, Palestine, and Israel, that are at war". He greeted with affection "the participants in the 'Peace in All Lands' demonstration, organised by the Community of Sant'Egidio, also in other cities throughout the world".