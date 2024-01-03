CLOSE MENU
      MIGRANTS

      Youth for Peace in Athens, with refugee children in Schisto camp, so that there is 'room for everyone'

      The Christmas of tenderness on the faces of Italian youths and in their embrace with refugee children from Syria, Afghanistan and other countries
      It is the third year that the Youth for Peace have returned to Athens at Christmas time. Their destination: the Schisto refugee camp on the outskirts of the Greek capital, where their presence has become a long-awaited tradition in the summer and at Christmas time.
       
      There are about a hundred children in the camp, who come from war-torn countries such as Syria, Afghanistan and many African countries. There seems to be no room for them, as for Jesus. This awareness is the reason why Youth for Peace take special care of them.
      They are poor children, deprived of so much. It is not easy to grow up in a refugee camp, no space to play or learn. There are no colours: just the grey of containers, and the grey of the camp dust. The arrival of the Youth for Peace is an explosion of colours, music, initiatives.
       
      However, it is not just about moments of leisure - which are not of minor importance. Their faithful presence for years has a human and emotional point of reference, a contribution to coexistence among refugees, and hope for many, as the Secretary General for Reception of Asylum Seekers of the Ministry of Migration & Asylum, Dr. Dimitris Iatrides, emphasised. He met with people responsible for Sant'Egidio's activities and expressed his desire to continue and strengthen collaboration with the Community in favour of refugees. He added he admired these young people who choose to spend their summer and winter holidays with refugees and do so in a spirit of total gratuity, raising funds themselves for the trip and for activities (buses, meals, Christmas gifts).
      It was a time of celebration, and even Father Christmas came to the camp and brought presents to everyone. The Youth for Peace met children who have been living there for years and whose future is  still uncertain. This is not for everyone, many have been resettled and found a permanent destination, but life is even harder for those who remain and see the others leave.
       
      This year, in addition to Schisto, the Youth for Peace were able to visit the detention centre in Amygdaleza, and celebrate with the young prisoners.
       

      War is the sad companion in the personal story of all the children and young people they have met during these days, the cause of all the evil that makes their lives so difficult and precarious. The encounter with them, the Youth for Peace say, " is a further reason for us to disarm our hearts and work for peace every day". 

      CENTRAL ATHENS REGIONAL UNIT, GREECE
      January 3 2024
