The 'Friendship Tent' has reopened in the Pournara refugee camp in Cyprus: people have come from Italy and Germany to celebrate 'Christmas for all' together

A delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio from Rome, Naples and Würzburg is in Cyprus these days to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with refugees from the Pournara and Kofinou camps and with unaccompanied minors from the Larnaca shelter.

An atmosphere of fear and unease about the situation in the neighbouring Middle East can be felt on the island. Arrivals of people fleeing, especially from Syria, have resumed in large numbers in recent weeks.

Sant'Egidio's presence among the migrants is more and more familiar. There is expectation after the experience of the last two summers and last Christmas' visit, and the certainty of a faithful friendship.

When the Friendship Tent reopened next to the Pournara refugee camp, it was a sign of hope. As soon as the banner with the Community's name and logo was put up, children arrived to play together, families and refugees who had already joined the volunteers from across Europe last summer and supported their solidarity work.

While the children have had a party, each one has been offered a food parcel as a 'Christmas present'. Distribution takes place not only in Pournara, but also in the Kofinou camp. It is intended to reach at least 1,700 family groups.