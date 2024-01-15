"Sant'Egidio always comes back": from Genoa and Pavia to Albania to celebrate Christmas with the people in the psychiatric hospital in Elbasan

"Sant'Egidio is like that: it always comes back." the Youth for Peace and Europeans for Peace from Genoa and Pavia were welcomed with these affectionate words when they visited Albania in early January.

They were there to celebrate Christmas and "Vitin e Ri," or New Year's Eve, with the 300 psychiatric patients in Sadik Dinci Hospital in Elbasan.

The hospital, opened by the Enver Hoxa regime in 1963, is one of two major institutions for psychiatric patients in Albania. Before the 1990s, the inpatient count reached 800 people but it has now significantly decreased to 310 beds. Nevertheless, it remains the largest institution of its kind in the entire Balkans. Approximately half of the inpatients have no real psychiatric diagnosis, as it has become a gathering place for fragile and lonely people over the years – including those with mental disabilities, the elderly, drug addicts, and the homeless. The recent increase in young patients is also a cause for concern.

Since the early 2000s Sant'Egidio has been faithfully attending this place of immense suffering. Regular summer and winter missions ensure the continuity of caring relationships, friendship, and support for the in-patients

This year too, at Christmas time, the traditional visit of the young Italians, who are now part of the emotional horizon of so many in-patients, could not be missed. During their stay, parties were held in all wards, so that everyone, even those who cannot leave their bed - for the most diverse reasons - had the chance to enjoy a bit of music, a good meal, a gift offered by a familiar face.

For those in better health conditions, the presence of friends of St. Egidio provided an opportunity for "outing" days – trips, lunches in cozy places (thanks to the hospitality of the Sisters of Charity of St. Jeanne Antida), and moments of joy.

The mission ended with a prayer in the hospital courtyard, attended by the sick. At the end of the shared moment, the icon of the Face of Jesus "visited" all those who could not move from their beds. It was a touching and consoling moment, a blessing to start the new year together.