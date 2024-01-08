UN decade of Healthy Ageing. The "Long Live the Elderly!" programme selected among the most effective at global level.

The United Nations have endorsed the Healthy Ageing Decade for the period 2021-2030. This campaign potentially involves all the countries of the world in promoting initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the older people, aware of the great importance, numerical as well as social, that they are assuming as the number of advanced age people progressively increases.

This situation is completely new at world level because there have never been so many people living over the age of 65: 700 million today and 1.5 billion in 2050. An annual report is compiled by the United Nations as part of the decade dedicated to healthy ageing. This year's report, available online , includes a series of case studies describing experiences around the world considered to represent an effective approach to healthy ageing.