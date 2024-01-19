CLOSE MENU
      President Gustavo Petro of Colombia visits Sant'Egidio. Peace, development and legality at the centre of the meeting

      The President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, accompanied by the Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva Durán, visited Sant'Egidio and was welcomed by Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community.
       

      Concern and hope for the peace process in Colombia, in which the government is engaged in negotiations with FARC and ELN, were at the centre of the conversation. Peace negotiations, said President Petro, must proceed alongside harmonious development throughout the country and an efficient fight against illegal economy. Peace will remain fragile if these elements are missing, he concluded, adding that he welcome Sant'Egidio commitment to peace in his country, as well as its daily work with the poor

      ROME, ITALY
      January 19 2024
