      PEACE

      Working on conflict resolution in an increasingly unstable world. Ramos Horta, President of Timor Leste and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, at Sant'Egidio

      A long friendship with President Ramos Horta and with Timor Leste was renewed on his visit to the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome on Monday 22 January.

       Marco Impagliazzo welcomed President Horta, who was accompanied by a large delegation of representatives from his country. He lingered on recalling the numerous meetings he has had with the Community over the years on different crisis frontiers, in Africa and Asia. He shared his confidence in the "weapons" of dialogue and negotiation.
       
      Concern about the crisis of multilateralism and the many conflict outbreaks in the world today, as well as possibilities for collaboration, with particular reference to the situation in Myanmar, were at the heart of the conversation.
      ROME, ITALY
      January 23 2024
      DEATH PENALTY
      A heartfelt and sorrowful thank you to those who stood by us in the battle for Kenneth Smith's life

      January 26 2024

      PRESS CONFERENCE
      Save Kenneth Smith, the first person to be killed by a state with nitrogen. Press conference in Rome on 23 January urging halt to horrific execution. The appeal will be launched simultaneously in other European capitals

      January 22 2024
      ROME, ITALY

      EVENTS
      President Gustavo Petro of Colombia visits Sant'Egidio. Peace, development and legality at the centre of the meeting

      January 19 2024
      ROME, ITALY