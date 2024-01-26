CLOSE MENU
      A heartfelt and sorrowful thank you to those who stood by us in the battle for Kenneth Smith's life

      Today, we extend a thank you filled with deep sadness and the weight of an unjust, senseless, and inhumane loss to all those - and they number tens of thousands of women and men from all over the world - who supported our heartfelt struggle to save Kenneth Smith's life, who was killed last night in Alabama. 

       
      Countless appeals flooded in within mere hours, though unheard by those with the power to spare him. Each plea represents a glimmer of light in the darkness of this profoundly painful moment. It resonates with those who hold onto faith in humanity, the potential for change, and the redemption within every soul. Simply put, for those who believe in life.
       
      At times, a solitary light can illuminate the path for those navigating in darkness. Our fervent hope is that our multitude of lights can captivate the attention and touch the hearts of many. Together, let us strive to make our world more compassionate and permanently free it from the shackles of the death penalty.
      January 26 2024
      This page is also available in:
      PEACE
      Working on conflict resolution in an increasingly unstable world. Ramos Horta, President of Timor Leste and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, at Sant'Egidio

      January 23 2024
      ROME, ITALY

      PRESS CONFERENCE
      Save Kenneth Smith, the first person to be killed by a state with nitrogen. Press conference in Rome on 23 January urging halt to horrific execution. The appeal will be launched simultaneously in other European capitals

      January 22 2024
      ROME, ITALY

      EVENTS
      President Gustavo Petro of Colombia visits Sant'Egidio. Peace, development and legality at the centre of the meeting

      January 19 2024
      ROME, ITALY