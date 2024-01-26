International Holocaust Memorial Day: from the Shoah a warning to the world. Saying "no" to anti-Semitism and racism for a future of peace

On 27 January, people worldwide commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. A memory that must never end.

79 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, Holocaust Memorial Day is a time for remembrance and reflection on history's greatest crime. Just as the generation of contemporary witnesses is dying out, we must ensure that the memory of them, enriched by knowledge of the historical facts, becomes firmly rooted in the consciousness of today's world.

Reflection on the Shoah, which began in the 20th century after the Second World War, has been crucial for peace and reconciliation in Europe. The memory of the abyss of Auschwitz represents a watershed in history, an inescapable transition for the future of the world, especially at a time when racism and anti-Semitism are also resurgent in European society.

Anti-Semitism does not only affect Jews, it threatens everyone because it undermines the foundation of living together and peace.