      The Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe, Patricio Trovoada, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio

      On Sunday, January 28, H.E. Patricio Trovoada, Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe, in Italy for the Italy-Africa Summit, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio. He was accompanied by a delegation of representatives, including Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Alberto Neto Pereira.
       

      São Tomé and Príncipe is an archipelago of approximately 20 islands situated in the Atlantic Ocean off west-central Africa in the Gulf of Guinea. The Prime Minister engaged in fruitful discussion with Sant'Egidio. The talks, conducted in an atmosphere of great cordiality, explored potential collaborations on addressing peace initiatives in ongoing conflicts in the African continent and cooperation in the social and cultural field. 

      ROME, ITALY
      January 29 2024
