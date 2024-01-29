CLOSE MENU
      A long-lasting friendship and commitment to peace. The visit of the Central African Republic President to Sant'Egidio

      Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic - in Rome for the Italy-Africa Summit- visited the Community of Sant'Egidio, to which he is bound by a long-lasting friendship and collaboration.
       
      The President was welcomed by the founder Andrea Riccardi, and during a long and friendly meeting he recalled the long commitment of Sant'Egidio for peace and reconciliation in the country. Indeed, the Community has been engaged for years in political dialogue and disarmament of armed groups.
       
      Another area of commitment of Sant'Egidio in the African country is prevention and health care through the DREAM programme, particularly in the capital Bangui.
       

      During the meeting, emphasis was also placed on the country's progress towards the abolition of the death penalty in 2022. 

      ROME, ITALY
      January 29 2024
