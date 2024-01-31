African leaders - in Rome for Africa-Italy summit, visit Sant'Egidio

Several African leaders, including President Touadéra of the Central African Republic and Prime Minister Patricio Trovoada of Sao Tome and Principe, attended meetings at Sant'Egidio during their visit to Rome. Subsequently, the Community welcomed the presidents of Zimbabwe and Kenya.

President Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe engaged in a discussion with Andrea Riccardi, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts towards abolishing the death penalty in Africa. Mnangagwa reminisced about his participation in the "No Justice without Life" conference for Justice Ministers. He also recalled Zimbabwe's support for the Mozambique negotiations, in which he had been involved as a special envoy in the 1990s. He conveyed his joy at "returning to a house of peace."

Marco Impagliazzo expressed concern about the prevailing instability in various parts of the African continent