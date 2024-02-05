Children injured in Gaza arrived in Italy for treatment, welcomed by Sant'Egidio and other associations involved in the humanitarian corridors

The war in Gaza afflicts thousands of children every day. Some have just arrived in Italy - accompanied by a few adults - at the initiative of the government, and will be treated in Italian hospitals that have offered their availability.

The Community of Sant'Egidio - together with the other associations involved in the Humanitarian Corridors and always committed to humanitarian aid - Caritas Italiana, the Federation of Evangelical Churches and Arci - has expressed its immediate support for this humanitarian action and activated its territorial network to find solutions and take care of the children and their families.

All children have their own story of suffering to tell: young V. has lost his whole family and would never let his grandmother's hand go. Volunteers welcome them with flowers and toys, a friendly face after such hardship.

Eight years' experience of Humanitarian Corridors for people fleeing wars, which have saved some 7000 people in Europe so far, helps to meet children's needs for urgent medical and humanitarian responses.