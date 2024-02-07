7 February 1968 - 2024. Best wishes, Sant'Egidio!

On 7 February 2024, the Community of Sant'Egidio celebrates its 56th anniversary. Just as we prepare for the celebration in Rome and in the world, we would like to take a look at the past year, full of many important moments.

We have selected just a few of them. 6 moments, 6 shots to remind us that the path ahead is always the one that Saint Pope John Paul II indicated to the Community: to set "no limit other than that of charity, which knows no limits".