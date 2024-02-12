CLOSE MENU
      Utrecht, Netherlands, the Church of St Augustine reopens with the Community of Sant'Egidio's evening prayer

      On 2 February the first evening prayer was celebrated in the restored St Augustine's Church in the heart of Utrecht. This event represented not only a special moment, but also the reopening of a worship space in the city centre after seven years of extensive restoration work.

       
      A moment of celebration and communion, attended by many, marked by joy for the reopening of a place of prayer and mercy
       
      It has been an important moment for the Community of Sant'Egidio in Utrecht, consolidating its presence in the Dutch city, in the sign of prayer and mercy. The Community has been awarded the Mantle of St Martin in recent months, an award inspired by the city's patron saint, known for his gesture of sharing and mercy. Sant'Egidio received it in particular for its work in promoting friendship and mutual support between young Dutch and young unaccompanied refugees.
      UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS
      February 12 2024
      This page is also available in:
      EVENTS
      Sant'Egidio celebrates the 56th anniversary of its foundation: liturgical celebration in St Paul Outside the Walls on 8 February at 6pm, presided over by Card. Matteo Zuppi

      February 8 2024
      ROME, ITALY

      HOMILIES
      "A great, universal people of humble and poor praise the Lord because they have received, gratuitously and undeservedly, so much good water". Homily of Card. Matteo Zuppi for 56th Anniversary

      February 8 2024
      ROME, ITALY

      EVENTS
      "Victory is in friendship". Greeting by Marco Impagliazzo at the end of the Eucharistic celebration for 56th anniversary of Sant'Egidio

      February 8 2024
      ROME, ITALY