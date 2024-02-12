Utrecht, Netherlands, the Church of St Augustine reopens with the Community of Sant'Egidio's evening prayer

On 2 February the first evening prayer was celebrated in the restored St Augustine's Church in the heart of Utrecht. This event represented not only a special moment, but also the reopening of a worship space in the city centre after seven years of extensive restoration work.

A moment of celebration and communion, attended by many, marked by joy for the reopening of a place of prayer and mercy

It has been an important moment for the Community of Sant'Egidio in Utrecht, consolidating its presence in the Dutch city, in the sign of prayer and mercy. The Community has been awarded the Mantle of St Martin in recent months, an award inspired by the city's patron saint, known for his gesture of sharing and mercy. Sant'Egidio received it in particular for its work in promoting friendship and mutual support between young Dutch and young unaccompanied refugees.