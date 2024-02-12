A load of aid for Ukraine with special attention to the needs of children, from Rome's Youth for Peace Ecolab

Learning material such as notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, pencil cases and backpacks... and much more at Ecolab! The Youth for Peace in Rome have been working hard to collect, select and package humanitarian aid for the Ukraine, with a special attention to the needs of children. Thus the shipment contains school supplies for children in large quantity. Aid is due to reach Lviv in a few days, and from there the collected material is to be distributed in the various Sant'Egidio centres in the country, and in the areas most affected by the ongoing conflict.