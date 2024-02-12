CLOSE MENU
      A load of aid for Ukraine with special attention to the needs of children, from Rome's Youth for Peace Ecolab

      Learning material such as notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, pencil cases and backpacks... and much more at Ecolab! The Youth for Peace in Rome have been working hard to collect, select and package humanitarian aid for the Ukraine, with a special attention to the needs of children. Thus the shipment contains school supplies for children in large quantity. Aid is due to reach Lviv in a few days, and from there the collected material is to be distributed in the various Sant'Egidio centres in the country, and in the areas most affected by the ongoing conflict.

      ROME, ITALY
      February 12 2024
      SOLIDARITY
      It's freezing cold in Lviv and there's a constant air alarm. Every evening, Sant'Egidio is out on the streets and brings food and relief supplies for all those living on the streets and seeking refuge

      January 16 2024
      L'VIVS'KA CITY COUNCIL, UKRAINE