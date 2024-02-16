CLOSE MENU
      Following the missile attack on Lviv on 15 February, Sant'Egidio was immediately on-site and helped those left homeless

      Almost two years of war, this nightmare shows no sign of abatment. Lviv, already hard hit by the conflict, was again targeted by rocket attacks on 15 February. Fires and destruction ravaged the city once again.
      The situation in Ukraine remains dramatic: devastated cities, destroyed infrastructure, struggling economy and people exhausted by an endless grief.
       
      Yet hope endures with solidarity. The people of the Community of Sant'Egidio keep bringing concrete aid to those affected by the war. Immediately after the attacks in Lviv, volunteers went to the disaster site to distribute food, water, basic necessities, medicine and to offer psychological support and comfort to those who have lost everything.




       

       

      February 16 2024
      ELDERLY
      Malawi Youth for Peace: 'Ageing is a blessing. Protect the elderly".

      February 16 2024
      BLANTYRE, MALAWI

      PRAYERS
      Utrecht, Netherlands, the Church of St Augustine reopens with the Community of Sant'Egidio's evening prayer

      February 12 2024
      UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS

      SOLIDARITY
      A load of aid for Ukraine with special attention to the needs of children, from Rome's Youth for Peace Ecolab

      February 12 2024
      ROME, ITALY