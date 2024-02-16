Following the missile attack on Lviv on 15 February, Sant'Egidio was immediately on-site and helped those left homeless

Almost two years of war, this nightmare shows no sign of abatment. Lviv, already hard hit by the conflict, was again targeted by rocket attacks on 15 February. Fires and destruction ravaged the city once again.

The situation in Ukraine remains dramatic: devastated cities, destroyed infrastructure, struggling economy and people exhausted by an endless grief.

Yet hope endures with solidarity. The people of the Community of Sant'Egidio keep bringing concrete aid to those affected by the war. Immediately after the attacks in Lviv, volunteers went to the disaster site to distribute food, water, basic necessities, medicine and to offer psychological support and comfort to those who have lost everything.







