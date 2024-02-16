CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      ELDERLY

      Malawi Youth for Peace: 'Ageing is a blessing. Protect the elderly".

      Tag:
      An assembly of young people launches a campaign for the elderly on the 56th anniversary of the Community

      Some 700 students between 15 and 22 years old - coming from Blantyre and from the neighbouring towns of Tchoda, Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Chikwawa and Thyolo - gathered at the city's Polytechnic, convened by the Youth for Peace, to celebrate the 56th anniversary of the Community.

      The event was also an opportunity to launch a campaign to protect and defend the lives of the elderly who are frequently abused, subjected to violence and even killed. The elderly, in fact, are considered to be a sort of life 'stealers'. They would take  young people's life by using witchcraft. This accusation causes social stigma, as well as the abandonment and sometimes death of the elderly.
       
      The resolute commitment of the Youth for Peace, who during the assembly reflected on how to concretely protect the lives of the elderly, represents an authentic cultural change.  It encourages Malawian society to distance itself from beliefs based on ignorance and superstition and supports the affirmation of the value of life.
      BLANTYRE, MALAWI
      February 16 2024
      This page is also available in:
      PEACE
      Following the missile attack on Lviv on 15 February, Sant'Egidio was immediately on-site and helped those left homeless

      February 16 2024

      PRAYERS
      Utrecht, Netherlands, the Church of St Augustine reopens with the Community of Sant'Egidio's evening prayer

      February 12 2024
      UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS