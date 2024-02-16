Malawi Youth for Peace: 'Ageing is a blessing. Protect the elderly".

Some 700 students between 15 and 22 years old - coming from Blantyre and from the neighbouring towns of Tchoda, Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Chikwawa and Thyolo - gathered at the city's Polytechnic, convened by the Youth for Peace, to celebrate the 56th anniversary of the Community.

The event was also an opportunity to launch a campaign to protect and defend the lives of the elderly who are frequently abused, subjected to violence and even killed. The elderly, in fact, are considered to be a sort of life 'stealers'. They would take young people's life by using witchcraft. This accusation causes social stigma, as well as the abandonment and sometimes death of the elderly.

The resolute commitment of the Youth for Peace, who during the assembly reflected on how to concretely protect the lives of the elderly, represents an authentic cultural change. It encourages Malawian society to distance itself from beliefs based on ignorance and superstition and supports the affirmation of the value of life.