CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      Sant'Egidio in Cuba, in the centre of Havana, opens the 'Friends on the Street' clinic for the homeless and the elderly poor

      Tag:
      The homeless and elderly poor in the 'Casa de Paz y Dialogo' of the Community of Sant'Egidio de La Habana now have a new space dedicated to them

      An outpatient clinic for first aid and treatment of chronic diseases and illnesses related to old age (diabetes, hypertension, respiratory diseases): The he homeless and elderly poor in the 'Casa de Paz y Dialogo' of the Community of Sant'Egidio de La Habana now have a new space specially for them.

       
      An outpatient clinic for first aid and treatment of chronic diseases and illnesses related to old age (diabetes, hypertension, respiratory diseases): the 'Friends on the Street' clinic is supported by the commitment of the local Sant'Egidio community - among its members there are many doctors and nurses - in collaboration with the San Juan de Dios Order, which will send volunteer doctors, health personnel and medicines that can be distributed free of charge to the sick.
      The premises were also equipped thanks to the generosity of the Aktis Centre in Naples, which has been actively cooperating with Cuba for years.
       
      In the current context of crisis in the country, the 'Friends on the street' Clinic represents a sign of hope for many, as expressed by Bishop Eloy, Auxiliary Bishop of Havana, who attended the event, along with other Church and government authorities.
      HAVANA, CUBA
      February 19 2024
      This page is also available in:
      A thanksgiving liturgy to celebrate 30 years of Sant'Egidio in Cuba, presided over by Card. Juan de la Caridad García

      July 4 2022
      HAVANA, CUBA

      7 April, World Health Day: 20 years of the DREAM programme in Africa #WorldHealthDay

      April 7 2022

      "Open Day" for children, today at the Vaccine Hub of Sant'Egidio in Rome: "I get vaccinated because I love you".

      January 10 2022
      ROME, ITALY