Sant'Egidio in Cuba, in the centre of Havana, opens the 'Friends on the Street' clinic for the homeless and the elderly poor

An outpatient clinic for first aid and treatment of chronic diseases and illnesses related to old age (diabetes, hypertension, respiratory diseases): The he homeless and elderly poor in the 'Casa de Paz y Dialogo' of the Community of Sant'Egidio de La Habana now have a new space specially for them.

An outpatient clinic for first aid and treatment of chronic diseases and illnesses related to old age (diabetes, hypertension, respiratory diseases): the 'Friends on the Street' clinic is supported by the commitment of the local Sant'Egidio community - among its members there are many doctors and nurses - in collaboration with the San Juan de Dios Order, which will send volunteer doctors, health personnel and medicines that can be distributed free of charge to the sick.

The premises were also equipped thanks to the generosity of the Aktis Centre in Naples, which has been actively cooperating with Cuba for years.

In the current context of crisis in the country, the 'Friends on the street' Clinic represents a sign of hope for many, as expressed by Bishop Eloy, Auxiliary Bishop of Havana, who attended the event, along with other Church and government authorities.