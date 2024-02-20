CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      PEACE

      Two years of war in Ukraine: prayer and solidarity as a path to peace

      Tag:
      Friday 23 February at 8pm Prayer Vigil for Peace in Santa Maria in Trastevere - Two thousand tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered by the Community since the beginning of the conflict.

      Two years since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, fighting is still going on causing new victims and new destruction. We gather in prayer on this sad anniversary in the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere on Friday 23 February at 8pm, to invoke the gift of peace in Ukraine.

      Let us not forget the great suffering millions of Ukrainians have been experiencing, a situation that is deteriorating day by day. Over 5 million IDPs are estimated while humanitarian aid is dwindling.
       
      Sant'Egidio has been present in the country for thirty years with Communities of Ukrainians. Even though they share suffering, fears, and hardships of the entire population, they have set up an extensive network of humanitarian assistance. In two years about 370,000 people have been reached even in the southern and eastern regions most affected by the war actions. All this has been made possible thanks to a chain of solidarity from Italy and other European countries that cannot be interrupted as long as the conflict lasts.
      127 loads of humanitarian aid have so far arrived from Italy and various European countries in the coordination centre of Sant'Egidio's humanitarian initiatives in Lviv, amounting to 2,000 tonnes, a total value of over 23 million euro. Food, clothing, blankets, personal hygiene products, but also medicines and medical supplies. Sant'Egidio has sent medicines, including life-saving ones, from Lviv to 209 health facilities, 90 local administrations, 54 institutes for children, the elderly and the disabled even in the most remote areas of the country. An estimated 2 million people have benefited from these health supplies.
       

       
      Ukraine so desperately needs peace. Solidarity keeps hope alive, when everything around us speaks of death. Broad and generous support is needed to nourish it. Two years since the outbreak of war, we do not want to forget Ukraine. We are firmly convinced that providing humanitarian aid is to work for peace and future.
       

      Continue to support aid to Ukraine

      ROME, ITALY
      February 20 2024
      This page is also available in:
      PEACE
      Following the missile attack on Lviv on 15 February, Sant'Egidio was immediately on-site and helped those left homeless

      February 16 2024

      ELDERLY
      Malawi Youth for Peace: 'Ageing is a blessing. Protect the elderly".

      February 16 2024
      BLANTYRE, MALAWI

      PRAYERS
      Utrecht, Netherlands, the Church of St Augustine reopens with the Community of Sant'Egidio's evening prayer

      February 12 2024
      UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS