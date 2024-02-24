Ukraine, two years without peace: let's not forget. Solidarity is our response to war.

Two years since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. According to the UN 160,000 residential buildings have already been destroyed and 2 million families have lost their homes. There are now 5 million IDPs, ongoing shelling, missile attacks and widespread destruction continues causing new victims.

On this sad anniversary as the flow of humanitarian aid dwindles, Sant'Egidio does not forget the war in Ukraine and maintains its support to the population.

In the cities hosting the largest number of displaced people, such as Kiev and Lviv, Sant'Egidio has opened centres to distribute food, clothes and basic necessities. The centres are above all places where you find someone who listens to you. Lights in the darkness of great suffering that often cannot find the words to express itself. "I have been displaced twice," says Oksana. "In 2014 I had to leave my village in the Donbas and settle in Kiev. I raised my daughter there. On 29 December a missile hit our house and we were forced to flee again. We were lucky, we are alive. We don't know where to go now. When will the war end?"

Sant'Egidio has been present in Ukraine for 30 years and has set up an extensive network of humanitarian assistance. It is a chain of solidarity from Italy and other European countries that cannot be interrupted as long as the conflict goes on.

Over two years, 127 shipments with 2,000 tons of humanitarian aid, for an estimated total value of 23 million euro, were delivered also to the regions close to the front, most affected by war. 370,000 Ukrainians have received food support thanks to Sant'Egidio. Two million have benefited from medical assistance.

Ukraine needs peace and solidarity keeps its hope alive. A large and generous support is needed. After two years of war our commitment must not diminish, indeed it must become stronger. Let's give Ukraine a future. Every help is a step towards peace!