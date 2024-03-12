Sant'Egidio helps people left homeless after the eviction of some large bidonvilles in Abidjan

Abidjan, the economic capital of Côte d'Ivoire, has been undergoing rapid development and significant modernisation of its infrastructure. This has also been facilitated by having hosted the recent African Football Cup. However, a significant part of the population does not benefit from this new prosperity. Just a few days after the national team's victory, the district authorities governing the municipalities in the metropolitan area (around 5 million inhabitants), carried out a large-scale eviction of some of the city's largest bidonvilles, located next to the motorway leading to the north of the country.

These are precarious dwellings, some of which are highly at risk during the rainy season. However, thousands of people live there, the poorest segment of the population, not only Ivorians but also citizens from neighbouring countries (Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea Conakry), who have been in the country for years. Schools and colleges were also demolished in the eviction.

The Community of Sant'Egidio in Abidjan provided assistance to the families left homeless, immediately carrying out a vast collection of different types of aid, first and foremost foodstuffs, clothes and tents in which to shelter for the night.

It is also extremely important to listen to the families and accompany them in their search for alternative housing. An appeal has also been launched to the District of Abidjan to assist the affected population and to ensure that the development of the city does not leave behind a large proportion of its inhabitants. Humane and liveable solutions need to be found.