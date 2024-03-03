'Thank you for your commitment! Pope Francis' warm greeting to the Ukrainian youth of Sant'Egidio

'I address my affectionate greeting to the young Ukrainians that the Community of Sant'Egidio has convened on the theme "Overcome evil with good. Prayer, Poor, Peace". Dear young people, thank you for your commitment to those who suffer most because of war. Thank you!

Fifty young people from Kiev, Lviv, Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk, but originating from different cities in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine close to the front, came to listen to the warm words of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square.

The young people support Sant'Egidio's extensive humanitarian work in Ukraine with food distributions and educational activities for displaced children and adolescents in the Schools of Peace. They are spending a few days in Rome for meeting and training with the Community of Sant'Egidio.