      'Thank you for your commitment! Pope Francis' warm greeting to the young Ukrainians of Sant'Egidio

      'I affectionately greet the young Ukrainians brought together by the Sant’Egidio Community on the theme “Conquer evil with good. Prayer, the poor, peace”. Dear young people, thank you for your commitment towards those who suffer most as a result of war. Thank you!'

      Fifty young people from Kiev, Lviv, Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk, but originating from different cities in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine close to the front, came to listen to the warm words of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square.
      The young people support Sant'Egidio's extensive humanitarian work in Ukraine with food distributions and educational activities for displaced children and adolescents in the Schools of Peace. They are spending a few days in Rome for meeting and training with the Community of Sant'Egidio.
       
       
       
      March 3 2024
      ROME, ITALY