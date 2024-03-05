CLOSE MENU
      A meeting to evaluate the Central African Republic peace and reconciliation process organised in Bangui by the Community of Sant'Egidio

      The Community of Sant'Egidio has organised a meeting in Bangui to evaluate the peace and reconciliation process in the Central African Republic. It is five years since the peace agreement was signed. Participation was large: the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union, CEEAC, ambassadors from the region present in Bangui, government ministers, representatives of the national assembly and the army.

       
      During the meeting, the Community of Sant'Egidio presented the work done in recent years, which has extended to all the prefectures of the country and contributed to bringing peace to the country. Participants thanked the Community of Sant'Egidio for its work, its competence to intervene in crisis situations - through dialogue and the disarmament of armed groups - and to involve the population in the peace process.
       
      BANGUI, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC
      March 5 2024
