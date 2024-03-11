CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      Sant'Egidio opens 'Katalyma' a home for the homeless in Antwerp, Belgium.

      Tag:

      On Thursday, 7 March 2024, a new home for homeless people was opened in Antwerp. It is named Katalyma, the Bible word in Greek for 'inn' (Lk 2:7). It is meant to express what Sant'Egidio does: stop by the half-dead man, heal his wounds, and also provide lasting support, a home, a family environment.

      The flat, located in a residential area of Antwerp, accommodates five homeless people, who finally have a place to stay. The five men manage the house themselves by sharing tasks and according to their abilities. They are supported by a team from the Kamiano soup kitchen and volunteers from Sant'Egidio.

      The housing crisis is making itself increasingly felt, especially among the poorer segment of Antwerp's population. Even finding affordable houses to rent has become increasingly difficult, especially for the most vulnerable people.

      Over the years, it has become increasingly important for Sant'Egidio to find a home for people in precarious housing situations. Currently, the Community guarantees a living solution to 125 people in different formulas and in various locations around the country.

      ANTWERP, BELGIUM
      March 11 2024
      This page is also available in:
      HOMELESS
      Bologna the memory of those who lost their lives in the streets, in the name of Tancredi

      March 12 2024
      BOLOGNA, ITALY

      HOMELESS
      On Saturday, March 9th the Community of Sant'Egidio gathered to remember Modesta, Steven and the many homeless who lost their lives on the street

      March 12 2024
      NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

      HOMELESS
      Budapest. Memory of homeless people who lost their lives due to the harshness of life on the streets.

      February 28 2024
      BUDAPEST, HUNGARY