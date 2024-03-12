CLOSE MENU
      HOMELESS

      On Saturday, March 9th the Community of Sant'Egidio gathered to remember Modesta, Steven and the many homeless who lost their lives on the street

      On Saturday, March 9th the Community of Sant'Egidio gathered in the Church of Our Saviour with many unhoused friends. Together they remembered the many friends and relatives who passed the last year in New York. 

      It was a moment full of tenderness and familiarity in a city where especially the poor always seem to be anonymous to others. Indeed New York has become more violent and more poor: since the beginning of 2022, the number of people sleeping in shelters has doubled from 45,0000 to 91,000. Sant'Egidio has befriended and accompanied many of these men and women over the years. 
      The candles lit by the kids of the School of Peace, and the flowers given to each one at the end, enlighten a path of hope and solidarity that many have started to walk with us.
      NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
      March 12 2024
      HOMELESS
