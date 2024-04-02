Sant'Egidio in Conakry: humanitarian support and solidarity in Dubreka prison

The Community of Sant'Egidio in Conakry has been committed for years to helping people in the Dubreka prison, located on the outskirts of the Guinean capital. About 280 prisoners have received ongoing support from Sant'Egidio, faithful in visiting them, bringing comfort and working to improve their living conditions.

At the end of the Easter Conference, attended by all the communities in the country, the people of Sant'Egidio decided to donate 150 mattresses to the prison. This caused great joy among the prisoners, as they no longer have to rest on the hard ground.

A gesture of humanisation of the harsh condition of inmates in African prisons, mostly poor people, detained for petty theft and sometimes 'forgotten' in prison because they cannot afford a legal defence.