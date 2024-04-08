The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses condolences for the victims of the shipwreck off the coast of the Nampula region in Mozambique

The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its condolences for the death of a hundred people and dozens more missing when a ferry sank off the northern coast of Mozambique in the province of Nampula. It seems that the boat, bound for Ilha de Mozambique, was overcrowded with over 130 passengers, mostly mothers with children. Sant'Egidio, which has been present in this area for years with numerous communities and a strong commitment to women and minors - with the Schools of Peace and the "Bravo!" civil registration programme. - renews its closeness to the population. The province of Nampula, in the north of Mozambique, borders the province of Cabo Delgado, long subject to numerous attacks by jihadist terrorists. The region has been also battling a cholera outbreak, with almost 15,000 cases and around 30 victims recorded since October.