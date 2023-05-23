CLOSE MENU
      Memory and Hope Meet in Venice: Opening of the Exhibition "WRECKS – LANDINGS" by César Meneghetti and the Sant'Egidio Community Art Workshops

      Tag:
      WRECKS – LANDINGS by artist César Meneghetti and the Art Workshops of the Community of Sant'Egidio, curated by Alessandro Zuccari, is an exhibition arising from the reflections that groups of artists with disabilities developed and shared with Meneghetti on migrant journeys, and the tragedy of the many who lost their lives trying to reach Europe: names, stories, figures.
       
      The exhibition, thanks to the support of the Veneto Regional Museums Directorate and the Giorgio Franchetti Gallery at Ca' d'Oro, which joined the spirit of the project, finds its location in the splendid porticoed atrium, where reflections of water play on the floor mosaic and the marble cladding of the walls.
       
       
      VENICE, ITALY
      April 18 2024
      This page is also available in:
      EVENTS
      Inclusive art: a peaceful rebellion against the evil in the world. Artworks by artists with disabilities at the American Embassy to the Holy See

      May 23 2023
      ROME, ITALY

      The periphery revives. Art can make of a suburb of Rome the centre. The event of the exhibition DIS/Integration inTor Bella Monaca

      May 10 2022
      ROME, ITALY

      Disability: Italian President Mattarella visiting Sant’Egidio Art Lab Exhibition

      November 22 2021
      ROME, ITALY