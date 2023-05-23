Memory and Hope Meet in Venice: Opening of the Exhibition "WRECKS – LANDINGS" by César Meneghetti and the Sant'Egidio Community Art Workshops

WRECKS – LANDINGS by artist César Meneghetti and the Art Workshops of the Community of Sant'Egidio, curated by Alessandro Zuccari, is an exhibition arising from the reflections that groups of artists with disabilities developed and shared with Meneghetti on migrant journeys, and the tragedy of the many who lost their lives trying to reach Europe: names, stories, figures.



The exhibition, thanks to the support of the Veneto Regional Museums Directorate and the Giorgio Franchetti Gallery at Ca' d'Oro, which joined the spirit of the project, finds its location in the splendid porticoed atrium, where reflections of water play on the floor mosaic and the marble cladding of the walls.